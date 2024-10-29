Why Opting For the Boox Note Air 3C Still Makes Sense

Onyx Boox launched the new Note Air 4C e-note device which is currently available to buy for $499.99. With this, the Note Air 3C is currently being sold for a discounted rate of $449.99. Being a year old and with a newer model already available, opting for the Air 3C might seem less tempting though with a discounted rate, the Air 3C can still make a decent buy. Here is why.

The Note Air 3C shares a lot of similarities with the latest Note Air 4C. For instance, there is the same 10.3-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display with the Kaleido 3 panel providing the color effect. You have 300 PPI resolution in B/W which gets halved to 150 PPI in color mode. This ensures crisp and sharp texts and images while the BOOX Super Refresh Technology onboard ensures the least of ghosting effect and cleaner page turns. There is also the adjustable front light with warm and cool temperature controls for enhanced reading comfort.

Powering both the e-note versions is an octa-core processor though while the new Note Air 4C comes with a 6 GB + 64 GB configuration for memory and storage, the older Note Air 3C features 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. Both have micro SD card slots for further storage expansion. Both have the same 3,700 mAh battery while other features common to both include a fingerprint sensor for user authentication and a display auto rotation support.

The two e-note iterations come bundled with the BOOX Magnetic Stylus as well as a magnetic case. However, while the Note Air 4C comes pre-installed with the more recent Android 13 version, the Note Air 3C runs Android 12. Both come with Google Play Store, which means you can have any app you want to run on the e-note device. Also, while the two e-note devices measure the same 5.8 mm in profile, the Note Air 4C is a bit lighter at 420 grams while the Note Air 3C weighs 430 grams.

So, if you can settle for a Note Air version which is only marginally heavier, has a smaller memory, and runs a generation-old Android version, the Note Air 3C can be a wise choice, more so when it is available for $50 less.