New Onyx Boox Note Air 4C With Android 13 Launched, Priced $500

Onyx Boox has introduced the new Note Air4 C E Ink tablet, which has several improvements over its predecessor. It measures the same 10.3-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display with a Kaleido 3 panel for colour effect. The resolution is a lovely 2480 x 1860 or 300 PPI when viewing B/W content but gets halved to 1240 x 930 or 150 PPI for colour content. The display benefits from warm and cold adjustable front lights for enhanced reading comfort in ambient lighting conditions.

Further, with the onboard Boox Super Refresh or BSR tech, you have ultra-clear displays and fast page refresh times. There are zero remnants of previous displays to mar the viewing experience. The accompanying stylus, which Onyx refers to as the Pen Plus, offers a natural paper-like writing feel. The Pen Plus can be ideal for expressing your inner creativity, whether in notes, annotations, or drawings. The capacitive pen supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

On the other side lies an octa-core processor with six gigs of memory and 128 gigs of storage. Thanks to the new high-powered processor, Boox is claiming an outright 50 percent improvement in performance. It runs the more recent Android 13 and allows for the installation of third-party apps for enhanced productivity. The Tablet-like UI is simple and clean, ensuring easy and quick navigation.

The OS also allows for easy organization of your notes with the help of folders and tags. The new Outline feature lets you outline your notes in a clear structure. The Link tool connects all your notes, other documents, and online information to be more accessible when needed.

Connectivity options with the Air 4C include Wi-Fi 2.4G & 5G and Bluetooth 5.1. Sensors onboard include a G-sensor for automatic screen rotation depending on the device’s orientation. The tablet’s features include a fingerprint sensor, an integrated power button, dual speakers, and a USB-C port. There is also a microSD card slot for adding more storage.

Power comes from a 3,700 mAh battery, which should last a week or so quickly. It measures just 5.8mm in profile and weighs 420 grams. E-book and audiobook formats it supports include PDF, EPUB, AZW3, MOBI, TXT, DOCX, WAV, and MP3, to name a few.

Coming to price, the new Note Air4C is currently available to order for $499.99.