New Palma 2 Comes With Faster CPU, Runs Android 13, Boox Note Max Introduced

Onyx Boox has taken the wraps off of the Palma 2 e-reader device which comes with a faster processor and a more recent Android version this time. Much of everything else remains the same, something that applies to the price as well. The new Palma 2 available in shades of Ivory White and Deep Cyan Black is priced at $279.99 and is already available for pre-order via the company’s online store.

As is already known, the biggest positive with the Palma is its size. With a smartphone form factor, the Palma can be carried easily and will let you indulge in your reading just about anywhere. There is still the 6.13-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display upfront having a 300 PPI resolution. The display is backed by the company’s proprietary Boox Super Refresh Technology which ensures faster page turns while minimizing the ghosting effect to almost being non-existent.

There are 4 display speed modes available to suit your everyday requirements – HD, Balanced, Fast, and Ultrafast. The built-in automatic front light with independent warm and cold setting controls will let you have the perfect screen illumination to match the ambient lighting conditions. The integrated G-sensor will change the display orientation depending on how the device is being held.

Under the hood lies a faster octa-core CPU for enhanced performance. There is 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage available, with the option to add more storage via microSD cards. It runs the more recent Android 13 with Google Play Store pre-installed. That way, you have access to any app you might ever need. You can have the Kindle, Kobo, or B&N reading software installed on the same device though it also comes pre-installed with the Boox NeoReader reading app.

The Palma 2 also comes with a dual speaker system or you can connect an external speaker or a headphone via Bluetooth. This way, you can always listen to audiobooks or podcasts. You can also opt for your books to be read aloud via text-to-speech if you don’t feel like reading anymore. For this, it comes with a free integrated TTS feature. Apart from this, there are dual microphones integrated as well which will let you record anything, which can be lectures, meeting proceedings, or anything.

Other features of the Palma 2 include a fingerprint sensor enabled Power button and volume buttons that also serves as page turn buttons or scrolling buttons. There is also the multi-functional button on the left which serves several functions. That includes full display refresh, taking screenshots, and providing access to the E Ink Center. Besides, it also invokes the AI Assistant that can help you with your everyday tasks.

Power comes from a 3950 mAh battery. There is also the 16 MP rear cam which will let you scan documents, receipts, and such thereby letting you create digital copies of them. The device boasts a water-safe build while the matte transparent case provides it with a soft and premium feel. It measures 8 mm in thickness and weighs 170 grams. Interestingly, the Palma variant the company recently launched for sale in China lacks a camera and is 10 grams lighter.

Onyx Boox Note Max

Apart from the new Palma 2 and the Note Air 4C, the other device Onyx Boox launched is the Note Max. This also happens to be the only device Boox launched that comes with the latest Carta 1300 display. More specifically, it is a 13.3-inch Carta 1300 monochrome display having 300 PPI resolution that the Note Max comes with. Powering the device is an octa-core processor which works in tandem with a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

As with the other device that Boox launched, the new Note Max also runs Android 13 and can recognize a host of e-book formats. That includes PDF, ePUB, DOCX, to name a few. It is not known at the moment if the device supports touch inputs though it comes bundled with a Pen for note-taking and other activities. The device also features the BSR tech for faster page turns and effective elimination of the ghosting effect. At just 4.6mm in thickness, it is among the thinnest e-note devices around.

The Boox Note Max comes with a keyboard cover and is priced at $649.99. More details about the Note Max are awaited. Stay tuned.