New Onyx Boox P6 e-Reader Launched

The Onyx Boox P6 Little White Horse e-reader – as a direct Google translation of the Chinese text revealed – has now been launched, ITHome reported. It is supposed to be a successor to the Boox Palma and also inherits many of its features, though, for reasons best known to Onyx, it is calling the new device the P6 Little White Horse.

Whatever the name, the new P6 has a curved design, although the screen size remains at 6.13 inches. It is a Carta 1200 display with an exact 300 PPI resolution. A Snapdragon octa-core processor makes up the core of the device, which also features 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, the latter being further expandable to 1 TB via microSD cards. This should be enough space to hold all your e-books, audiobooks, or other content in a single place. It runs Android 13 and allows the installation of third-party apps.

One of the critical features of the new P6 is integrating an AI Smart Key on the left spine. Pressing the AI button will summon the AI assistant, which can help with various tasks or answer your questions and let you share stuff with others easily. Also present are volume rocker keys on the right, which serve as page turn buttons or to change the colour temperature of the front light. This provides easy access to some of the most used features of the e-reader and will save you a few taps on the display, allowing for a seamless reading experience like no other.

The device’s power source is the 3,950 mAh battery, which the company claims is good enough to last 30 days for 2 hours daily. It measures 160 × 80 × 8 mm in dimensions, precisely the same as the Palma. However, at 160 grams, the new P6 is 10 grams lighter this time. Unlike the Palma, available in Black and White shades, the P6 comes in a Pure White shade. Sensors onboard include a gravity sensor that detects the device orientation and adjusts the display accordingly.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 2.4G & 5G and Bluetooth 5.0. The Type C port is also for wired data transfers and battery recharging. The built-in mic lets you record things and supports voice recognition. Similarly, the onboard speakers can be used to play music or listen to books. The device can recognize up to 28 e-book content types, including the most used ones. However, the P6 lacks a rear cam, which was present on the Palma. The same would have allowed for the scanning of documents to create digital copies, but not anymore.

The new P6 is only available in China at the moment. It can be ordered via JingDong and costs 2,199 yuan (308 USD), but it is offered at an introductory price of 1999 yuan (280 USD) for a limited time.