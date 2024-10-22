Dasung Paperlike Color Revolution 33Hz 25.3-inch Monitor Now Available to Buy

The Dasung Paperlike Color Revolution 25.3-inch monitor is now available to buy online. The Chinese retailer JingDong is currently accepting orders for the monitor which is available in a range of configurations. Prices start at 8489 yuan which applies to the entry-level model with a monochrome display and without brackets. It comes to around 1193 USD.

The latest Dasung monitor is unique in that it offers a color display thanks to the Kaleido 3 panel it comes with. Also, these have a 33Hz refresh rate which is the fastest to be seen on any e-paper device so far. Even though that’s still almost half of the 60Hz display that LED or LCD displays are capable of, it still is several times faster than the around 10Hz that current generation e-paper displays are capable of. Dasugn said they have achieved an even higher refresh rate in lab-test conditions but are propagating the 33Hz capability for mass production as of now.

Otherwise, all the monitor models have the same 25.3-inch display. A 33Hz refresh rate is also common for all the models. The display supports “X-Color primary color enhancement algorithm” and “Auto-Clear afterimage automatic suppression algorithm”, all of which result in enhanced clarity and unmatched reading comfort. The display offers an Ultra HD resolution of 3200 x 1800 pixels. Ports available on the monitors include 1 USB-B port, 3 USB-A ports, 1 DP port, 1 USB-C port, 1 HDMI port, and 1 3.5mm audio port.

As already stated, the monitors are available in both black-and-white and color versions. You can also choose to have the monitors with or without a stand. The stand allows for lifting, pitching, vertical, and rotation movement of the monitors. Models with integrated front light offers warm and cool temperature control settings and will let you continue working on the monitor even in the absence of ambient light.

The prices for each monitor version are mentioned below.

Black-and-white model without front light and bracket – 8489 yuan (1193 USD)

Black-and-white model without front light but with bracket – 8649 yuan (1214 USD)

Black-and-white model with front light but without bracket – 9499 yuan (1333 USD)

Black-and-white model with front light and bracket – 9649 yuan (1354 USD)

Color model with front light but without bracket – 9699 yuan (1362 USD)

Color model with front light and stand – 9849 yuan (1383 USD)