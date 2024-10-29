New Hanvon M10/ M10 Mini e-Note Set For Oct. 31st Launch

Hanvon has announced via its official Weibo channel the launch of two new e-note devices: the M10 and M10 Mini. The company describes the upcoming two e-notes as “Handwriting Electronic Paper Office Book,” which clearly indicates that they are designed for use in office environments. Both devices are set for launch on October 31.

Unfortunately, the company hasn’t spilled the beans on the new e-note devices yet. The only bit they have revealed is that they are accompanied by stylus pens which can be magnetically attached to the side of the e-note devices. Further, both are touted to come with ‘hardcore configuration which likely points to them having top-notch specs for performance to match the needs of a fast-paced business environment. The video also hinted the e-notes are going to be priced cheaper compared to its competitors.

The company had earlier in April launched the M10 and M10 Mini e-note devices which however had a few limitations. For one, the 10.3-inch monochrome e-paper display had a resolution of 227 PPI. Powering the device is a quad-core processor and has 4 GB of memory along with 64 GB of fixed storage. The lack of SD card support made it impossible to expand on the storage already available. Among the positives of the M10 include a rather large 6000 mAh battery as well as a thin and light build. It measures just 5.5mm in thickness and weighs 390 grams.

In light of this, it’s likely the M10 will come with a more recent generation 300 PPI display, or maybe even a Kaleido 3 panel as well. Also, expect a more powerful, maybe an octa-core processor along with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM that is pretty much common on most e-note devices out there. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait for too long to get to the real thing as the M10 series is set for launch just days later. Stay in the loop.