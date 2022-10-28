Prince Harry will voice the audiobook version of his memoir

Prince Harry had earlier revealed plans to publish a memoir which is slated to be available towards the end of this year, Express.co.uk reported. Now, there are reports the same is going to be accompanied by an audiobook version as well with the author himself lending his voice. The memoir is going to be published by Penguin Random House who also broke the news of there being an audiobook version of it being also in the making as well. The audiobook however will be released in early 2023.

“An unabridged audio edition of the book, read by the author, will be released by Penguin Random House Audio in digital and physical formats on January 10, 2023,” revealed an update on the new website dedicated to Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has also promised it is going to be a tell-all memoir that will bring to light facts that have so far been hidden from public glare. There are going to be rare insights into his life and how it has been so far, his serving military duty in Afghanistan, getting married, becoming a father, and so on. The prince also said the proceeds from the book will be donated to charity.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned —I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” the prince revealed in a press note.