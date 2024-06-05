Reese’s Book Club Joins Hands With Apple Books

Apple announced that the Reese’s Book Club will now be hosted on Apple Books. This will let Reese Witherspoon’s fans and followers follow her monthly audiobook selections from right within the Apple Books app itself. You will have a dedicated portal that will be portraying her latest recommendations and other curated lists and collections. Reese’s monthly book recommendations is centered around a woman around whom the story is based.

Apple Books will introduce special pricing deals and exclusive promotions. Moreover, the cadre of authors and talent affiliated with Hello Sunshine, Reese’s media venture under the Candle Media umbrella, will handpick audiobook suggestions throughout the year, unveiling a plethora of stories available solely on Apple Books. This marks the most recent collaboration between her media venture, Hello Sunshine, and Apple, which is also responsible for producing original series for Apple TV Plus, such as The Last Thing He Told Me.

Having amassed a following of over 3 million on Instagram and a substantial audience on other platforms, her support for a book can propel tens of thousands of sales. A prime example is Claire Lombardo’s 2019 novel The Most Fun We Ever Had, which has been in the market for five years. However, after being highlighted by Reese it witnessed a sales surge with over 27,000 copies selling within just two weeks, The New York Times reported.

Established in 2017 and spearheaded by Reese Witherspoon, Reese’s Book Club is a celebrated platform in the literary world. Notably, it has gained prominence for championing the works of female authors like Delia Owens, Celeste Ng, and Megan Miranda, thus playing a pivotal role in advancing their careers.

“For so many people, audiobooks are a powerful and accessible way to enjoy the experience of an amazing book,” said Reese Witherspoon. “We’re truly excited to partner with Apple Books to connect our incredible community and audiobook lovers everywhere with the latest Reese’s Book Club picks.”

“Reese has been a powerful force in spotlighting diverse storytelling and new perspectives, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to Apple Books, the best place to experience millions of books and audiobooks,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “Our customers can now enjoy themed editorial collections and exclusive audiobook recommendations from Reese’s community, only on Apple Books.”