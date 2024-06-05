Onyx Boox Go Color 7 is a new e-reader that looks like the Kindle Oasis

Onyx Boox has just released a new 7-inch e-reader with a Kaleido 3 screen and has the same form factor as the Amazon Kindle Oasis. The Onyx Boox Go Color 7 is an excellent device with physical page-turn buttons, Android 12, Google Play and plenty of RAM and processing power. If you want a colour e-reader in 2024, this deserves a serious look, as the design focuses on Nature-inspired and Minimalist. The Go Color 7 will begin shipping out on June 11th, retailing for $249.99, and comes with a free magnetic case from the Good e-Reader Store.

The Onyx Boox Go Color 7 has an E INK Kaleido 3 color e-paper screen and Carta 1200 for enhanced page turns and performance. The black and white resolution is 1680×1264 with 300 PPI, while the colour content resolution is 150. The device’s body is sleek black, and the screen is seamlessly integrated with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. The lighting can be adjusted with warm and cool LED lights, customized using a software slider bar.

Underneath the hood are quad-core 2.4 GHz processors, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage; there is a microSD card slot capable of an additional 1TB of storage. You can connect to the internet via WIFI, which supports 2 and 5 network bands. Bluetooth 5.0 will allow you to pair wireless headphones or earbuds to listen to music or audiobooks. However, it does have a speaker if you want to forgo headphones. It has a microphone, g-sensor, and USB-C; the Go is powered by a 2300 mAh battery. The dimensions are 156x137x6.4mm and weighs 195g.

The Onyx Boox Go 7 Color has Google Android 7 and all the core Google Play Services. You can log in to your Google account and download millions of free and paid apps from the Play Store. This is where you can download apps like Kindle, Overdrive Libby, and other favourite apps. If you want to sideload in your books, instead of relying on apps, there is a Neoreader e-reading app that supports pdf, djvu, azw, azw3, doc, doc, docx, epub, fb2, fbz, html, mobi, odt, prc, rtf, sxw, trc, txt, chm, and ppt. If you want to sideload your audiobooks, it only supports WAV and MP3, so I would rely on other apps like Audible.

