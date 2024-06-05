Onyx Boox Go 10.3 is a 300 PPI E-Notebook

Onyx Boox has unveiled its first 10.3-inch black and white e-paper e-notebook, the Onyx Boox Go 10.3. This innovative device, equipped with 300 PPI for the screen, stands out as one of the year’s most exciting new products. It boasts Google Android 12, full access to the Google Play Store, a powerful processor, and a generous amount of RAM, making it a top contender for daily tasks. It is available from the Good e-Reader Store for $379.99 and has a free magnetic sleep cover and Boox Pen 2 Plus stylus.

The Onyx Boox Go 10.3 features an E INK Carta 1200 e-paper display panel with a resolution of 2480×1880 with 300 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. The colour scheme is a very light grey on the top and back of the unit. However, there is no front light or colour temperature system, so you must rely on environmental lighting to use it. This is similar to the Remarkable, which also has no built-in lighting.

Underneath the hood is a 2.4ghz Octa-core processor, making Android perform well since you will always have a series of background processes active. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, but no SD card exists. You can listen to music or audiobooks via the stereo speakers. If you don’t want to broadcast to everyone what you are listening to, it does have Bluetooth 5.0 support for wireless headphones or earbuds. Surf the internet or download apps via WIFi 2/5 and transfer data to your unit via USB-C. It is powered by a respectable 3700 mAh battery, suitable for a week or two of constant use. The dimensions are 235x183x4.5mm and weighs 375g.

The Onyx Boox Go 10.3 uses Google Android 12 and fully supports Google Play Services, so apps such as Google Books, Chrome, Gmail and everything else are compatible. Download your favourite e-reading, manga, magazines, or newspaper apps via Google Play. You can sideload your ebooks to the stock Neoreader e-book app, which supports PDF, epub, Adobe DRM, txt, rtf, html, chm, doc, and fb2.

