Fujitsu Quaderno Receives massive update for musicians

The Fujitsu Quaderno line of writing tablets has been going strong for many years and is primarily aimed at the business crowd. There is a new demographic that can find value in the A4 and A5 musicians. Fujitsu has released a significant update that turns it into a sheet music player, including Bluetooth support for foot pedals.

With the new function of foot pedal linkage, you can turn the pages of the sheet music without taking your hands off the instrument you are playing. “Quaderno” solves the problems of paper sheet music, such as being heavy, bulky, and difficult to turn the pages while playing. The Quaderno has no foot pedal but is now compatible with most Bluetooth foot pedals. You can find out how to access and pair your Bluetooth foot pedal by reading the short guide HERE.

One of the other exciting new features is the “Spread-out display” and “Look-ahead settings” for a personalized performance experience. You can position the Quaderno vertically to display one significant page or horizontally to spread out two pages. In double-page spread display, you can also set “read ahead” to view one page ahead, giving you complete control over your performance.

The Fujitsu Quaderno 2nd Generation is designed to be user-friendly and compatible with the new software and Bluetooth features. You can quickly load in sheet music yourself via a PDF file. The Quaderno has a stylus, allowing you to make annotations and save them to your device for easy access. There are multiple ways to load sheet music to your Quaderno, from converting multi-page paper scores to PDF using a scanner to importing them directly from ScanSnap.You can also get PDF sheet music data from various music sales and distribution sites, offering multiple music, from classical to the latest hits. Downloaded PDF music can be transferred to Quaderno from your computer or smartphone, or you can take a photo of the music and convert it to PDF. With the QUADERNO Mobile App, you can quickly transfer it to Quaderno, making loading sheet music a breeze!

You can purchase the Fujitsu Quaderno 2nd Gen A4 13.3 for $599 from the Good e-Reader Store or the A5 10.3 version for $399.99 from the Good e-Reader Store. Since the Gvido Sheet music player is no more and the Padmu is so expensive, the Fujitsu Quaderno prices make sense for musicians.



