Hanvon Clear6 Pro With 6-inch 300 PPI E INK Display to Launch Soon

Hanvon is now accepting pre-orders for the Clear6 Pro e-reader, ITHome reported. Pre-sale starts June 11 which is when a deposit is to be made while the remaining is to be paid on June 15. The company said pre-orders can be placed for just one yuan at the moment, which comes to 14 cents in USD.

That said, there isn’t much that we know of the Clear6 Pro at the moment though it is being considered an upgrade over the Clear6 e-reader that the company launched on February 26 this year. It comes with a 6-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display. The display is supported by a 30-level DC dimming having independent warm and cool settings.

Under the hood lies a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor that is coupled with either 2 GB or 4 GB of memory along with 32 GB of storage. It runs Android 11 and allows for the installation of third-party apps. Powering the device is a 3000 mAh battery which should keep it going for a couple of weeks at least.

As for the Clear6 Pro, the company has not revealed anything at the moment except that it will have a super clear 300 PPI display. It has the same overall looks as the Clear6, complete with the same wavy patterns on the rear. The company is also claiming it is going to be a breakthrough in display tech so far as display clarity is concerned.

Meanwhile, there are quite a few freebies that buyers stand to gain from if they choose to reserve their slot for 1 yuan. There are going to be some gifts for the taking, which include stickers and an e-book holder. Buyers will also get a 100 yuan worth Hanwang Bookstore recharge card along with priority shipping and a low price guarantee. Needless to say, the above privileges are going to be relevant for only domestic customers.

More details awaited. Stay tuned.