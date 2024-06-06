Peach-E73 ePaper Four-Color Display can be Ideal as a Signage Solution

IEI Integration Corp. has introduced the Peach-E73 ePaper display unit which features a 7.3-inch 4-color E Ink display. The display module is based on the company’s advanced Remote Management Platforms, which it said will allow for advanced system monitoring, control, and content management. New content can be pushed to all connected devices instantly while there are also templates provided to help create new content easily and quickly.

This makes the Peach-E73 ideal for signage solutions or displaying ads and other public information. The e-paper display makes reading easy for the eyes and is readable even in bright sunlight conditions. It is easy to install and requires little to zero maintenance. It runs on AAA batteries, making replacing it easy and hassle-free. There is no need to connect it to a wired power source, making it portable and can be mounted anywhere. There is also a USB Type-C port available as well, besides supporting Bluetooth and Wi-Fi wireless communication technologies.

All of this makes the Peach-E73 ePaper display exceptionally environmentally friendly. The various scenarios the company envisages can include a museum art sign, meeting room management in the office, bedside cards in the hospital, and so on. It offers convenience and versatility that cannot be expected from paper displays while having a markedly lower carbon footprint than traditional displays. Plus, it is much more cost-effective vis-a-vis paper signage in the long run.

You can have more on the Peach-E73 ePaper display from the Press Release here.