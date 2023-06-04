Seven Seas is going to release audiobook versions of their manga

Seven Seas is a manga publisher with manga and light novels in their portfolio. The company has announced a new imprint called SIREN, delivering English audiobooks of your favourite books! Siren launches in June with audiobooks for three popular light novel series, and preorders are available now.

The first audiobook is Classroom of the Elite.”This massively popular cutthroat school drama began as a light novel series and inspired manga and anime! Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom—if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokouji Kiyotaka has landed at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he meets Horikita Suzune, determined to rise the ladder to Class A. Can they beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game? It is narrated by Eddy Lee from HAMILTON!

The second English audiobook is Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship!”This light novel series is a sci-fi isekai adventure that inspired a manga—from the creator of Survival in Another World with My Mistress! When Satou Takahiro has swept away from his ordinary life into the world of his favourite video game, a universe of space battles, interstellar colonies, and danger in the vastness of outer space awaits. Soon, he’s living as “Hiro,” the mercenary, with a tricked-out spaceship and a babe on each arm! There are space pirates to fight, girls to rescue, and trouble to get into (and hopefully out of). Hiro is going to live his new life to the fullest!” Fred Berman narrates it from Broadway’s THE LION KING!

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent is the final audiobook they will release at the end of the month. Originally a light novel series, this charming shojo/josei fantasy isekai tale inspired a manga, a spin-off, and an anime! Could workaholic office lady Sei be a legendary Saint? Not according to the crown prince of another world who summoned her and quickly declared a different girl was the real Saint! That suits Sei just fine—she would much rather spend her days quietly helping people with her unbelievably powerful magic. But how long can Sei live her ideal life of leisure before her true nature is revealed? The audiobook is narrated by Veronica Taylor from POKEMON!