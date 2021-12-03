South Korea’s Naver Corporation acquires eBook Japan

Naver Corporation, the largest information technology company in Korea announced they have acquired eBook Initiative Japan, GlobalLegalChronicle reported. Naver is expected to pump in USD $144.5 million for the transaction. The deal will let Naver have access to the more than 800,000 e-books that eBook Japan has on offer, most of which happen to be manga titles. eBook Japan also boasts of having more than 2,800 free manga on offer at all times.

As it is, Naver already owns Webtoon which has emerged as the largest online comics platform in the world. Its acquisition of eBook Japan will help it consolidate its position even further by being able to offer more manga titles. Meanwhile, the company also has a separate division named BookFan to deal with print books. Both eBook Japan and BookFan run in active collaboration with Yahoo Japan