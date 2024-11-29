Spotify for Authors gives Insights and Analytics on Audiobooks

Spotify for Authors is a new system that provides publishers and authors with insights and analytics to help them better understand their audiences and catalogue consumption on Spotify. The platform also offers promotional tools to help publishers enhance their presence on Spotify and expand their listener bases. Spotify for Authors replaces Spotify for Artists and Spotify for Creators.

With the analytics, authors and publishers will gain insights into the aggregated ages and gender demographics of their listeners and use marketing tools like redemption codes to share royalty-free copies. Spotify will also provide promo cards offering assets designed for sharing across social media.

In addition, authors will now be able to establish author profiles. This new feature, rolling out on Spotify, will let fans learn more about their favourite writers, just as they do about their favourite artists. It is similar to Amazon’s profiles for writers so you can see their other titles on the platform.

In early 2025, Spotify will expand the Spotify for Authors platform with more insights and tools and develop new listening experiences for consumers, like the “follow-along experience” currently in testing. This experience includes supporting material from books, such as illustrations, photos, and graphics, time-synchronized to the story being read. Over time, Spotify aims to respond to author and publisher feedback as it continues to add more functionality.

Spotify is one of the newest entrants to the audiobook game. They have only been doing it for a few years and have 300,000 audiobook titles on the platform. They have a huge mountain to climb if they ever want to compete seriously with Audible, which has most of the market share in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

