Samsung Might Launch a Tablet With a Rollable Screen in Future

Apart from foldable displays, rollable display is another thing that several manufacturers are pursuing with some zeal. However, while we have a few devices with foldable displays making it to the market, devices with rollable displays are even more rare. All of that seems poised for a change what with the latest reports (via Android Headlines) claiming Samsung has been granted a patent for what can be described as a tablet with a rollable display.

Of course, there isn’t a lot of information available about the said tablet device. However, from the patent images currently available, what is evident is that the tablet is considerably thicker than those currently available. That is understandable as the extra width might be needed to hold the screen in rolled state. Plus, space is also needed for the physical components responsible for the rolling action.

Otherwise, pulling apart the two side edges leads to the screen getting stretched outwards. This reveals a larger display than what the tablet already comes with. The benefits of such a device are manifold. You always have a large-screen tablet at your disposal but in a smaller and more portable form factor. This makes it easy to carry around. When in need of a larger display, you can always pull the sides to reveal a larger display. You will be saved from carrying a larger tablet for the purpose.

A rollable display will also let you have a square display in a stretched state. This can be beneficial to many. For instance, students or teachers might need the extra space for annotating or journaling purposes. For field workers or those who travel a lot, such a tablet can be a great asset. They always have the option to stretch the display when they need more information displayed or need to jot things down.

However, the above use cases are speculation at best. There is no guarantee those are going to become a reality. Not all patents reach the real world and there is no information to believe Samsung will indeed pursue the rollable tablet concept. That said, what is important is that the company is interested in such a technology and maybe there is also going to be a real product released sometime in the future even if it is going to be a niche market at best.

It has also been assumed the tablet will support stylus operations though the patent images do not reveal any such. It is just that most tablets launched in recent times support note-taking and chances are that the rollable tablet too will come with such a feature if the tablet indeed becomes a reality.