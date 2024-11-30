Amazon Kindle Scribe 1 is $269 with Black Friday Sale

Amazon is having a sale on their first generation Kindle Scribe e-reader and e-notebook. The regular price is $339.99, but it is now $269.99 with the Black Friday deal. This is still a perfect device since Amazon announced that a firmware update will bring most of the features found on the Scribe 2 to the Scribe 1 in early 2025.

There are several new features the Scribe 1 will receive next year. Active Canvas is one of the most exciting features, which finally adds some in-book notetaking to the Scribe experience. If you want to annotate a book, you can start writing right at the top of the section in the book. As you write, the text under where you’re writing fades away, and then a box appears, and the book text automatically flows around it. You select a check to set the box, which you can then resize, but more importantly, that annotation remains anchored to the text in the book. I watched an Amazon rep resize the font, and the annotation held fast.

Another new note-taking option will let users write notes in the on-screen side panel, with the ability to hide or show them afterwards. It’s called Extended Margin. A new feature for the Kindle Scribe uses generative AI to summarize handwritten notes, condensing them into bullets in a script font format that can be shared from the notebook tab.

Amazon is selling most of its Kindles. This includes the latest Kindle Paperwhite 12th generation and the Kindle Basic 2024. You can view this post with all of the details.

