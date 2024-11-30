Meebook M8C e-Reader With 7.8-inch Kaleido 3 Display to Launch on Dec. 2

It is not just the Meebook M8 e-reader that is set to go on sale on December 2. Its color counterpart, the Meebook M8C will also go on sale on the same day via JingDong. Like the M8, the M8C also comes with a 7.8-inch e-paper display. However, it is a Kaleido 3 display that the M8C features. It offers 300 PPI B/W resolution, halving to 150 PPI when viewing colour content. The display supports fast swiping and gets a front light feature with warm and cold controls to match the ambient lighting conditions.

You can also customize the colour effect to suit your specific requirements. Individual controls are available for setting the colour, Vividness, Brightness, and Depth. If you aren’t satisfied with the default setting for each control, you can set the controls individually to achieve the best display effect. Also, thanks to the gravity sensor onboard, the display orientation changes automatically depending on whether the device is in landscape or portrait mode.

Under the hood lies a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage, which can be expanded to up to 1 TB using microSD cards. Keeping the lights on is a 3200 mAh battery, which should sustain operations comfortably for a couple of weeks. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. There is also the Type-C port, which supports both OTG and headphone connections.

Other features of the Meebook M8C include dual microphones and a dual speaker system. It also comes bundled with an electromagnetic pen that supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The device measures 193 x 140 x 7 mm and weighs 300 grams. It runs Android 14 out of the box.

As for its price, the M8C is listed at 1999 yuan, which translates to 276 USD, according to current conversion rates. As stated, shipping is slated to commence on Dec. 2, though orders can already be placed via JingDong.