Viwoods AiPaper Discounted as Part of Amazon Cyber Monday Deal

Those drawn to the Viwoods AiPaper e-note device but put off by its relatively high price tag may want to consider buying it now. As part of its Cyber Monday deal, Amazon is now providing a nice discount on the AiPaper that has brought its price down to $499. That’s 15 percent or $90 less than the $589.99 it sells at other times.

The e-note device features a 10.65-inch E Ink Carta 1300 display with 300 PPI resolution. Unlike most other e-note devices, which feature a glass substrate, the AiPaper has a Mobius screen that is lighter and more flexible. This makes it more durable and less prone to cracking or breaking due to sudden impact or accidental drops. It lacks a front-light feature, so you will need ambient light when working in the dark.

The accompanying pen supports 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity. She offers a natural writing feel that is as close as it can be to writing using pen and paper. Viwoods said the ‘750 µm pen-to-ink distance ensures minimal barrier to the surface’. The display is quite unlike what you have with many other competing devices that offer a glass-like surface. Such devices provide a more slippery surface that isn’t quite paper-like in its texture. The on-board 128 GB of storage can hold 20k e-books or over 2 million pages of notes.

The AiPaper is also among the thinnest E Ink tablets, measuring just 4.5mm thick and weighing 370 grams. The Onyx Boox Go 10.3 is also 4.5 mm thick but weighs slightly more, at 375 grams. It runs Android 13 and offers advanced AI features that make it well-suited for various tasks. Those include generating an article, creating a summary of a given article, creating daily reports, and analyzing texts. It also supports AI voice input and real-time conversion to text.

This makes the AiPaper a great AI-enabled e-note device that can add significant value to any workspace.