Spotify Introduces Countdown Timers for Audiobooks

Spotify said it is making it easier for listeners to keep track of upcoming audiobook launches using the Countdown Pages for audiobooks. The page will be displaying the exact time the next audiobook will be launched down to the precise seconds. While this will let listeners pre-save an audiobook and track its launch, this will also serve as the perfect pitch for the authors, publishers, and narrators to promote their work before the actual launch. Spotify said the Countdown pages are available to both the Premium and free tier users in all regions where the company has a presence.

Spotify also stated they have already achieved success with such Countdown Pages in its music streaming division. Several artists including the likes of Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Justin Timberlake, Kacey Musgraves, Billie Eilish have used the Countdown Pages with great success in promoting their music launches as this helps create the hype prior to a launch. The company revealed almost 70 percent of the listeners who pre-save an album tend to listen to it within the first week itself. The company is hoping for the same levels of success with Countdown Pages for its audiobooks as well.

Here is how you can try out the Countdown Pages.