Spotify introduces its subscriber audiobook system in Canada

Here is an exciting piece of news for bookworms and audiobook enthusiasts. Spotify announced it is introducing an additional perk – 15 hours of monthly audiobook listening at no extra cost to its Premium users in Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. The plan starts on April 9. Worth mentioning, that the feature so far has been available in the US, UK, and Australia for a few months now.

What is even more enticing is the substantial growth of Spotify’s Premium audiobook catalog. With over 250,000 titles now at your fingertips, there’s something for every literary taste. Whether you’re craving a classic novel, a gripping thriller, or a thought-provoking non-fiction work, you’re sure to find your next literary adventure within Spotify’s extensive library. Spotify had 200,000 titles to offer initially and it is good to see more are being added continuously.

Once you have exhausted your 15-hour limit for the month, Spotify offers convenient 10-hour top-ups just in case you are in the middle of something and don’t want to wait till the end of the month for the free listening period to begin again. In Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand, these top-ups come at a reasonable cost, it being CAD $14.99, IRE €12.99, and NZD $19.99 for Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand respectively. It is essential to note that unused listening time doesn’t roll over to the next month

Meanwhile, Spotify had recently introduced an audiobook-only subscription plan in the US, priced at $10 per month. This option presents a tempting alternative, especially for those who prefer to immerse themselves solely in the world of audiobooks. That said, for just $1 more, you can opt for the Spotify Premium plan as well.