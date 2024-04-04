New ebooks available on Amazon First Reads for April

Amazon First Reads is a program that Amazon runs, that anyone can participate. Every month a pool of 8 ebook titles are refreshed and encompass a wide array of genres and publishers. Users can select one book and pay $1.99 to download it and the title is yours to keep. For the month of April there are a number of notable titles, such as Cut and Thirst by Margaret Atwood. You can subscribe to First Reads for free and get emailed once a month when new books are available. What is more interesting, is that you can download the Audible audiobook for the same amount $1.99.

The vast majority of the ebooks available on First Reads are from Amazons own imprints, such as Little A and Thomas and Mercer. Basically, for every book genre, Amazon has their own imprint. They don’t accept unsolicited manuscripts from debut or independent authors. If you are a self-published author and sell lots of books on Kindle Direct Publishing, Amazon might reach out and offer a good deal.

