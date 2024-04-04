Kobo Libra Colour and Clara Colour e-readers will ship out on May 8th

Kobo is gearing up to release the Kobo Libra Colour and Kobo Clara Colour e-readers using Kaleido 3 colour e-paper technology. Fnac, the largest retailer in France, released the product page earlier today, and Chapters Indigo also had a product listing before they were both taken down a couple of hours later. The Libra Colour will feature a 7-inch screen, and the Clara Colour will have a 6-inch screen. They both will have a resolution of 300 PPI for black and white and 150 PPI for colour. The Libra Colour will fully support the Kobo Pencil, so users can draw, take notes and make nightlights on books. The Libra Colour should retail for CAD 249.99 or around USD 189.99. I am not sure about the price of the Clara Colour yet.

Chapters Indigo not only leaked both e-readers, but the new cases haven’t been taken down yet. The colours for the case are Candy Pink, Cayenne Red, Misty Green, or Black.

What exactly is the new colour e-paper technology these devices are employing? It is simple: they are using the 3rd generation E INK Kaleido 3 e-paper released last year. It is a colour filter array, a gel-like layer beneath the touchscreen layer, and another gel layer for the front-light display and colour temperature system underneath it. There are lots of Kaleido 3 products on the market, such as the Pocketbook InkPad 3 Color, Pocketbook Era Colour, and myriad from Bigme, Onyx Boox and iReader. This would be the first time a company as large as Rakuten Kobo would use colour e-paper in multiple e-book readers.

Here is the text for the product listing page on Chapters Indigo for the Libra Colour before it was taken down.