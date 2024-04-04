E Ink displays and its various applications

Think of E Ink displays and chances are that it is the Kindle that comes to your mind before anything else. What is intriguing is that this continues to be the general perception about E Ink displays even though it has been 17 years since the first Kindle was launched. However, what is important to understand is that over the years, manufacturers have found a myriad of other ways to make good of the excellent qualities E Ink displays stand for. Those include glare-free display, excellent readability even in the sun, lightweight and versatile build, and ultra-low power consumption.

Here are various other areas where E Ink displays have found application around the globe.

Digital signage

e-Paper digital signage is a lot more efficient than having energy-guzzling LED or LCD displays. The reflective nature of the e-paper display means it can retain its readability even in sunlight or other bright light conditions. This is unlike conventional displays that require a brighter display when placed outdoors, something that also makes them more power-hungry as well. Also, with the E Ink Spectra 6 display technology, you can have high-resolution color displays as well that offer a more enhanced visual appeal.

ESL

ESL or Electronic Store Labels is another area where E Ink displays are seeing increased application. Apart from the soothing displays as well as low power requirements, ESLs also free up manpower that you would have otherwise needed to maintain the paper displays. Updating the price or other info otherwise would have been a tedious and time-consuming job though not any more with the introduction of ESL. No wonder mega retailers such as Walmart have opted for ESL in most of its stores in the US.

e-Reader and e-Notes

e-Reader devices are among the first to have seen the implementation of e-paper display technology. What started with the humble Kindle device back in 2007 has spawned into a multi-billion dollar industry comprising both the hardware and the services segment that have operations in most parts of the world.

More recently, we have seen the rise of a completely new segment, that of E Ink tablets or e-notes. Those essentially are Android tablets but with an E Ink display that makes them extremely eye-friendly. With the included stylus, e-note devices can be ideal for work and study.

Computers and Monitors

This happens to be among the newest segments that E Ink displays have forayed into off late. Dasung and Onyx Boox already have E Ink monitors to offer in the 13.3-inch and 25.3-inch categories. Dasung went a step ahead and introduced the world’s first color E Ink monitor, the Paperlike Color featuring a 25.3-inch Kaleido 3-color e-paper display. More recently, Bigme too came up with a color E Ink monitor – the Bigme B251 as well as an all-in-one PC version of the same as well, both featuring a 25.3-inch Kaleido 3 Color e-paper panel.

Smartphones

Smartphones with an E Ink display can be a win-win situation for many though the low refresh rate and the lack of full color support severely limits its potential. It can otherwise be great for those who are engaged in fieldwork a lot and have to refer to instructions or information while outdoors. As already stated, the reflective display makes it perfectly readable even in direct sunlight. Plus, E Ink phones don’t need to be charged as frequently as their conventional counterparts.

As of now, there is the Hisense A9 which is considered one of the best E Ink phones currently available. A more interesting E Ink phone we have had happens to be the Yotaphone which featured an LCD panel on one side and an E Ink on the other. This way, you have the best of both worlds at the same time.

Miscellaneous other devices

Apart from the above mentioned devices, we have seen E Ink displays being applied to a wide range of products. Those range from the BMW concept car to toilets as well. In between, there are numerous other devices using e-paper panels which include typewriters, wearables, alarm clocks, DIY stuff, and such.