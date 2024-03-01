E Ink Prism 3 powers BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA

E Ink announced today the integration of E Ink Prism 3 in the unveiling of the BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA, paying homage to the iconic 1991 Esther Mahlangu Art Car. This innovative tribute, showcased at the Frieze Los Angeles art fair from February 29 to March 2, heralds a new era of color e-paper technology.

The BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA captivates viewers with its dynamic display, prompting contemplation on the possibilities of color e-paper,” remarked Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. “Our collaboration with BMW Group underscores how our technology revolutionizes surface experiences, enabling personalized and expressive products. E Ink Prism 3’s programmability, low power consumption, and durability make it an ideal choice for creating vibrant and sustainable designs on diverse surfaces.”

Inspired by the renowned South African artist Esther Mahlangu, the BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA seamlessly merges artistic expression with technological innovation. Featuring segments of e-paper capable of electronic animation, the vehicle’s design elements can undergo transformative changes through the application of an electric charge, morphing a static surface into a dynamic canvas of ever-evolving compositions.

The ongoing partnership between BMW and E Ink drives rapid innovation and adoption in color-changing technology. Following the success of the BMW iX Flow presented at CES 2022, which transitioned from black to white with the push of a button, the collaboration evolved with the introduction of the BMW i Vision Dee in 2023. Incorporating E Ink’s Prism 3 technology, the BMW i Vision Dee showcased the first multi-color automobile implementation, boasting 240 segments capable of displaying up to 32 colors and thousands of pattern combinations. Building on this legacy, the BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA features 1,349 individually controllable segments, offering an expanded palette of colors and pattern designs.

E Ink’s display technology, renowned for its ultra-low power consumption and bistable nature, represents a breakthrough in energy-efficient displays. Its e-paper technology serves as the cornerstone for sustainable solutions across various sectors, from e-readers and cell phones to medical devices and transportation signage, owing to its durability, flexibility, and unmatched energy efficiency.

E Ink is also committed to environmental sustainability, aiming to reach RE100 by 2030 and achieve Net Zero by 2040. By December 2023, 35 percent of the energy used by the company globally is from renewable sources, with some sites already meeting the RE100 goal of using 100 percent renewable energy. E Ink focuses on reducing carbon emissions through product design and manufacturing processes, providing customers with a carbon footprint framework for e-paper products. Recognized for its environmental efforts, E Ink has been identified as having 99.98 percent of Green Revenue in 2021 and has validated greenhouse gas reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.