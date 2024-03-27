Bigme B251 color E Ink monitor and all-in-one PC makes Amazon debut

The Bigme B251 color E Ink monitor as well as the all-in-one PC version of the same is now available on Amazon. The company had initially launched both the E Ink devices via a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and the devices are already being shipped to the backers. Fortunately for those interested in either of the devices, the two are currently available to buy on Amazon though prices, are quite high. The B251 monitor is going to set you back a cool $1749.00 while the all-in-one PC is an even higher $2099.00.

Display specs are the same for both devices, it being a 25.3-inch Kaleido 3 Color e-paper panel having 3200 x 1800 resolution. The company is claiming a 15 Hz refresh rate for both devices. Bigme said the monitors benefit from the company’s xRapid refresh technology that allows for fluid transition with almost zero lag and ghosting effects. You also have four refresh modes to suit your specific requirements.

Other common specs include integrated stereo speakers, the ability to respond to voice commands, and built-in Wi-Fi. Both also have a common set of ports, it being an HDMI port, a mini HDMI port, a DisplayPort, 2 USB-C ports, a USB-B port, and 3 USB-A ports. A customizable front light with individual warm and cold temperature control is also common to both.

The all-in-one PC comes powered by a 12th Intel Core i5 processor and features 16 GB of RAM along with 1 TB of native storage. It runs Windows 11 right out of the gates.

The obvious benefit of both is that you will have zero strain on your eyes even after prolonged working hours compared to what you have with conventional displays. On the flip side though, both come for an insanely high price tag.