Dasung launches Paperlike Color with Oasis-like asymmetrical build

Dasung today announced the launch of its new Paperlike Color device which it claims to be the world’s first portable color e-paper display. The Paperlike Color comes with a 12-inch Kaleido 3 display having 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display benefits from the company’s proprietary X-Color Filter algorithm while the Turbo Ink Screen high brush refresh technology onboard ensures high refresh rates along with almost negligible ghosting effects.

A stand-out feature of the Paperlike Color is its incorporation of a Kindle Oasis-like asymmetrical design so that you have one end that is thicker than the rest. The thicker portion tapers off to being remarkably thin for the rest of the body. It measures just 5.3mm at its thinnest portion and weighs an equally measly 439 grams. It otherwise is crafted out of an aluminum alloy shell for enhanced strength and rigidity. It measures 288.3mm in length and 196.1mm in breadth.

There is also the Type-C port onboard for establishing a seamless connection with a smartphone, tablet, or computer. The display also comes with an integrated front light that allows for a balanced and uniform illumination of the display for ease of readability in low-light conditions.

The Paperlike Color is currently available for purchase from JindDong where it is priced at 4999 yuan. That comes to around 700 USD as per current conversion rates.