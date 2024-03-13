Bigme inkNoteX Color e-note – first to run Android 13, offers fastest refresh rate

Here comes the Bigme inkNoteX Color e-note device billed as the world’s first color E Ink tablet to run Android 13 right out of the box. Bigme is also claiming the inkNoteX Color with a screen refresh rate of 15 frames per second is the fastest around. This can be attributed to the xRapid Fast Flash technology that the e-note comes with and which allows for max refresh speed to increase by 16 percent when the extreme speed mode is invoked.

It otherwise comes with a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 display that offers black and white and color resolutions of 150 and 300 PPI respectively. The front-lit display offers markedly reduced blue light exposure. Bigme said the blue light ratio has decreased by 60 percent while the blue light damage factor has reduced by 24 percent. The 36-level warm and cool front light feature ensures easy readability even in the dark.

Behind the scenes, it’s an octa-core 2.4GHz Dimensity 900 A78 processor that makes up the core of the device. There are 6 gigs of memory onboard along with 128 GB of storage, with the option to increase the latter by another 1 TB via external memory cards. A 4000 mAh battery keeps the device going. As already stated, it runs Android 13 open system and will let you install third-party apps as well.

The e-note is accompanied by a stylus that offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The company said the pen is highly customizable and can be used as an infra-red pointer as well as a voice-operated remote control. Other features the e-note comes with a 4 array microphone, and dual speakers, along with dual 5 MP and 8 MP front and rear cam. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C USB port. For security, there is a Power button with an integrated finger-print sensor.

The Bigme inkNoteX Color e-note is currently available for 4799 Yuan which comes to around 667 USD.