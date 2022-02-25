Spotify offering bookcast Run Rose Run with audio and music by Dolly Parton and James Patterson

Spotify might have started out as a music streaming platform but has also proved over time to be the preferred destination for audiobooks as well. Now, the Swedish company has got into something that can take the audiobook listening experience to the next level. It’s called bookcast and many have claimed it to be the best of audiobooks and podcasts taken together.

Specifically, it is the Run Rose Run bookcast that is being referred to here. The bookcast, as revealed in a Spotify press release on this, marks the combined efforts of the renowned American country music icon Dolly Parton and best-selling author James Patterson who is lending the voice. The result is a mesmerizing audiobook listening experience that is unlike any other as it isn’t just a voice that is reading out the text.

Rather, there is music and other sound elements interspersed in between, the original soundtrack for which has been written, produced, and recorded by Dolly. The bookcast is available exclusively on Spotify for free with new episodes being added every week. Dolly Parton will be releasing the soundtrack separately on March 4 via Butterfly Records in collaboration with Ingrooves/UMG. Thereafter, the novel is all set to be released on March 7 along with the last six episodes of the bookcast as well.

The Run Rose Run itself has been co-authored by both Dolly and James and tells the story of a woman who wishes to be a musician one day and travels to the country music capital for the same. Set in Nashville, the story reveals the woman also has a ‘brutal secret’ which in turn has proved to be ‘the inspiration for her heart-wrenching songs’. However, things take a different turn once she learns her past secrets can spoil her dream of becoming a successful musician.

“I still can’t believe that I get to launch Spotify’s first-ever Bookcast with my buddy James Patterson. What a great way to reach out to listeners all around the world,” said Dolly Parton. “When we wrote this book together, I felt I could contribute best by sticking to my first love, music. James and I hope that listeners will be able to feel the connection between the book and the album as we work to bring this story and these characters to life, as only two storytellers can.”

Meanwhile, Spotify stated the first two songs from the album Run, Rose, Run is already available to stream.