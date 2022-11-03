Spotify waging media war against Apple

Spotify clearly is irked at Apple for not allowing it to sell audiobooks via the Spotify iOS app hosted on the Apple App Store. The media streaming company isn’t liking the idea of paying Apple the 30 percent cut it takes from every sale made via an app hosted on the Apple App Store. So, while Spotify has been forced to remove the option of in-app purchase of audiobooks via the iOS App, users right now are required to purchase the audiobooks they need via a browser app. Spotify though isn’t stopping at that but, as the WashingtonTimes revealed, it has resorted to initiating a ‘media war’ against the iPhone maker to push ahead its agenda.

“We think it is critical that users, policymakers and competition authorities really understand what is happening. Because we have found that once they do understand what is happening, there is almost unanimous agreement that it is unfair.” Spotify Associate General Counsel Harry Clarke told CNN.

As of now, trying to buy an audiobook via the Apple app will show a message saying, “You can’t buy audiobooks in the app. We know it’s not ideal.” Spotify isn’t alone as several companies in the past has called out Apple and accused it of using unfair means to subdue the competition.

“Apple continues to disadvantage competitors, and the impact is huge,” Spotify CEO Daniel Elk revealed in a tweet message. “I can’t be the only one who sees the absurdity.”

Apple though said the reason the Spotify app was pulled up is non-compliance with the app store policies. “The Spotify app was rejected for not following the guidelines regarding including explicit in-app communications to direct users outside the app to make digital purchases. We provided them with clear guidance on how to resolve the issue, and approved their app after they made changes that brought it into compliance.”

It remains to be seen if Apple continues to hold on to its position or gives in to the demands made by Spotify.