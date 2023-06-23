Star Trek Deep Space Nine novel takes on new life in audiobook form

Deep Space Nine’s enigmatic figure, Elim Garak, was a master of intrigue, alternating between his role as a skilled tailor and an intelligence operative. Within the bustling confines of the space station, he maintained an air of mystery, rarely revealing his true thoughts or personal life. However, an iconic book has granted us a glimpse into his enigma, and now it will be more accessible than ever before.

In an exciting announcement, the official Star Trek website has confirmed that Simon & Schuster will be releasing the first-ever audiobook adaptation of A Stitch in Time, authored by Andrew Robinson, who portrayed Garak throughout all seven seasons of Deep Space Nine. With his deep connection to the character, Robinson’s narration serves as the perfect and only choice for this adaptation, Gizmodo reported.

Set after the tumultuous events of DS9’s conclusion, A Stitch in Time takes us on Garak’s journey back to his devastated homeworld of Cardassia. The once-mighty Cardassian Union faces internal strife following its alliance with, and subsequent rebellion against, the Dominion during the harrowing Dominion War. Presented as a heartfelt letter to his closest friend on Deep Space Nine, Dr. Julian Bashir, the novel delves into Garak’s life, encompassing his childhood, involvement with the clandestine Cardassian intelligence group known as the Obsidian Order, his exile to DS9, and his intricate relationships with the Bajorans and Starfleet officers stationed there.

Expressing his excitement, Robinson stated, “Narrating the book for the audio version and revisiting Garak and his story was a true labor of love. It made me realize just how much I miss the rascal (but not the make-up!). I hope that people, including those who have read the book, enjoy listening to Garak’s remarkable journey as much as I enjoyed revisiting it.”

This announcement brings not only the joy of hearing Robinson embody Garak once again but also marks a significant milestone. A Stitch in Time has long been out of print, commanding high prices in the aftermarket. While digital formats have provided some relief, the highly anticipated audiobook will introduce Garak’s tale to an even wider audience—a befitting tribute in the 30th anniversary year of Deep Space Nine, honoring one of the series’ and the franchise’s most memorable characters.