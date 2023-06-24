Xiaomi Pad 6 adjudged the fastest-selling tablet on launch day on Amazon in 2023

The Xiaomi Pad 6 sets a new benchmark as a flagship tablet, offering significant improvements over its predecessor, the Pad 5. With upgrades in design, software, and performance, users can expect an enhanced and seamless experience. Priced competitively at Rs 28,999, the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage provides excellent value compared to rival tablets like the OnePlus Pad.

Although not flawless, the Xiaomi Pad 6 surpasses other mid-range Android tablets available in the market. Its strength lies in its versatility as a portable entertainment, learning, and gaming device. The tablet impresses with its solid performance, sleek design, smooth display, and long battery life. For those seeking productivity and creative tasks, Xiaomi’s smart pen and keyboard accessories are recommended additions.

Breaking records!

The #XiaomiPad6 has taken the crown as the fastest-selling tablet of 2023 on launch day on @amazonIN! Thank you all for your incredible support and love. Get yours now: https://t.co/hW0pOkhNxJ#DoItBetter pic.twitter.com/POSFJOUUx2 — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 23, 2023

Further, as a testimony to the tablet’s stupendous capabilities, Xiaomi India proudly announced on Twitter that the Xiaomi Pad has achieved the distinction of being the fastest-selling tablet of 2023 on Amazon’s launch day. The company expressed gratitude to its users for their support and affection through a heartfelt post. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is currently available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 26,999, a 33% reduction from the original retail price of Rs 39,999.

Meanwhile, here are the specifications of the Xiaomi Pad 6:

Powering the Xiaomi Pad 6 is the Snapdragon 870 chipset. It offers a choice of 6 GB or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet includes a robust 8,840mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The device features an aluminum frame and back panel, weighing just 490 grams and measuring a slim 6.51mm in thickness.

The display comprises an 11-inch IPS LCD panel with a 2.8K resolution of 1800 x 2800 pixels. Other qualities of the display include a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 550 nits of brightness. Then there also is a Gorilla Glass 3 layer on top for added protection. The screen supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

The Pad 6 comes preloaded with MIUI for Pad-based Android 13 OS. Its four-speaker system is equipped with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet boasts an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. As a Wi-Fi-only device, it does not support SIM connectivity. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB-C (USB 3.2) port. Optional accessories, such as the Xiaomi Smart Pen and a keyboard, are also available to enhance the tablet’s functionality.