Star Wars: Padawan’s Pride Available Exclusively on Audible

It is the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, the epic science fiction film that was first released in 1999. To celebrate the occasion, Disney Books has introduced the audiobook, Star Wars: Padawan’s Pride which is going to be available exclusively on Audible. The audiobook has been written by Bryan Q. Miller, with the narration done by Kevin Kemp. The audiobook also forms part of the Star Wars Adventures: Audible Originals series.

The audiobook spans 3 hrs and 57 minutes, which means plenty of entertainment for those who prefer the audio format of the books. This can also be the reason to subscribe to Audible if you haven’t already. First-time subscribers will also have a 30-day free trial offer. If you don’t like the service, you are free to drop your membership right away any time before the free trial period comes to an end. Otherwise, there is going to be a regular monthly fee charged on a regular basis.

As for the storyline, Padawan’s Pride is set at a time which is just three years after the first prequel film, during the early days of Obi-Wan and Anakin’s unexpected teacher-student bond, following Qui-Gon Jinn’s tragic demise on Naboo. In the story, you will find Jedi being sent to the moons of Varl by the Council to search for the missing Republic spy.

The mission is to infiltrate the underground podracing circuit of a crime lord. However, this leads to a situation where the padawan and his master face each other with tensions simmering. In the meantime, the two Jedi also get separated and soon find themselves dealing with the situation all alone. All in all, a thrilling story that promises edge-of-the-seat entertainment that you shouldn’t miss out on.