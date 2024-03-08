Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Breaker audiobook version set for Dec. 3 release

Exciting news awaits Star Wars fans. the website StarWars has announced the forthcoming release of Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Breaker, an enthralling audiobook that was originally penned by the acclaimed author Cavan Scott. Set to debut on December 3, courtesy of Random House Audio, this captivating tale delves into the uncharted territories of the Star Wars universe, inviting listeners on an exhilarating journey alongside the Jedi and the enigmatic marauder, Lourna Dee of the Nihil.

What is significant is that we will have the audiobook version of Tempest Breaker before the print and e-book versions of the same arrive on the scene, both of which are slated for launch in Spring 2025. With a narrative intricately woven by Scott, listeners can anticipate an immersive experience akin to classic audio dramas, reminiscent of past releases such as The Battle of Jedha and Doctor Aphra.

At the heart of the story lies Lourna Dee, a formidable Twi’lek and descendant of Ryloth nobility, who has forsaken her heritage to rise through the ranks of the Nihil as a Tempest Runner. Known for her volatile nature and penchant for chaos, Dee has long been a thorn in the side of the Jedi, her clashes with the Order culminating in a daring attempt on the Chancellor’s life.

However, recent developments suggest a shift in dynamics, with Dee and the Jedi tentatively finding common ground amidst the turmoil. As her allegiance to Nihil leader Marchion Ro wanes, Dee embarks on a path fraught with uncertainty, her encounters with the Jedi paving the way for unexpected alliances and unforeseen consequences.

Intriguingly, this latest addition to The High Republic saga not only promises an exhilarating adventure but also provides compelling evidence for a long-standing theory regarding fallen Jedi. Scott’s narrative intricacies and character developments hint at deeper connections between Dee and the Jedi, offering fans tantalizing glimpses into a narrative arc that has been years in the making.

As anticipation builds for the release of Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Breaker, fans can embark on a journey of speculation and anticipation, eager to uncover the truths hidden within the shadows of the galaxy far, far away. With Scott at the helm, this audiobook promises to be a testament to the enduring legacy of Star Wars storytelling, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this epic saga.