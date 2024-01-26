StoryFair with its 75% royalty model announces partnership with Blackstone Publishing

In a groundbreaking move, StoryFair Audiobooks has positioned itself as a pioneering high-royalty retailer within the audiobook market, introducing an industry-disrupting 75% royalty rate for authors and publishers. No wonder the platform has swiftly gained support from over 100 publishers and an impressive 19,000 authors, signaling a shift towards a more equitable and sustainable model for content creators and audiobook enthusiasts.

A pivotal moment for StoryFair is the announcement of its inaugural major publisher partnership with Blackstone Publishing. This collaboration brings to the platform a vast library of 20,000 Blackstone titles, including numerous New York Times and USA Today bestselling audiobooks. This partnership solidifies StoryFair’s commitment to reshaping the competitive landscape and underscores its dedication to providing a lucrative platform for both established and emerging voices in the industry.

Sean Hansen, Co-Founder of StoryFair, underscored the platform’s mission, stating, “Our goal is to empower authors and publishers by moving away from the disproportionately low royalties offered by mainstream platforms. With giants like Audible retaining up to 75 percent of the sale price, there’s minimal compensation left for the beloved authors and narrators. We aim to change that narrative, allocating 75 percent of the net to our author and publisher partners.”

StoryFair has successfully attracted a substantial number of additional publishers and independent authors as partners, boasting a current catalog of over 100 publishers and more than 19,000 unique authors. Through these collaborations, StoryFair is rapidly expanding its reach, presenting a diverse array of audiobooks across genres and voices.

Founding its principles on transparency and a no-hidden-fees policy, StoryFair prioritizes a user-friendly experience for both content creators and audiobook enthusiasts. Eric T. Knight, Co-Founder of StoryFair, emphasized the need for fair treatment, stating, “It’s time to start treating storytellers with the respect and fairness they deserve.”

Collaborating with Blackstone Publishing and numerous other partners marks a significant stride towards this vision. Knight expressed excitement about the potential benefits for the book-loving community, stating, “Authors can earn as much as three times the revenue from a sale through StoryFair. This not only enables more creators to earn a decent living but also contributes to driving down prices for the audiobook consumer.”