Storypod ties up with Penguin Random House Audio to source new audiobooks

Storypod announced it has added new audiobooks to its collection thanks to a deal with Penguin Random House Audio, the company revealed in a press release. With the new stories, Storypod said it will have 18 new tokens to offer for its unique tap-to-play audio system. That primarily comprises a speaker with a slot on top where a rectangular token can be inserted. The speaker comes with the necessary electronics and other hardware bits built in that enable it to playback the audiobook. The company claims its target audience comprising toddlers and kids will have a screen-free learning experience with the help of the right audiobooks.

Among the new stories added include Beatrix Potter’s The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Other Stories, Julia Donaldson’s The Gruffalo, Watty Piper’s The Little Engine That Could, Brad Meltzer’s Ordinary People Change the World series, the Geronimo Stilton collection, Jennifer L. Holm and Matthew Holm’s Squish series and Steve Sheinkin’s Time Twister tales.

Storypod said each of the stories has been carefully selected to not only be completely safe for the kids to listen to but are interesting and informative to the young minds as well. The stories are such that they should appeal to those who are just months old to those in the 6+ age group. The tokens too are magnetic and stackable while having a bright and colorful look to them.

Also, apart from the audiobooks being great for entertainment, Storypod said the other huge advantage of their collection is that they are perfect to cultivate a habit of creative thinking among young listeners, a trait that would prove beneficial for them even after they have all grown up. Take for instance the classic The Little Engine That Could to the more recent Three Little Engines, they can be perfect for the kids to learn they can achieve anything they can with perseverance and determination.

Similarly, there is The Ordinary People Change the World series that teaches resilience and courage while the I Am… series will let the kids understand even complex topics easily and quickly. Then there is The Time Twisters series which can be considered a combination of ‘history and hilarity to build a love for social studies’ and so on.

“Kids will love to explore the adventures of real and imaginary figures and experience firsthand the impact that they have had on so many generations, from Peter Rabbit and Gruffalo to Amelia Earhart, Jane Goodall, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Albert Einstein,” said Daniel Buelhoff, founder of Storypod.

