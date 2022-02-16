Storytel and Pottermore to produce audiobook version of Hogwarts Library books

Storytel and Pottermore have decided to take their partnership to the next level which will now involve creating audiobook versions of the Hogwarts Library books. Storytel has already been cooperating with Pottermore since 2016 in bringing the Harry Potter series to its subscribers the world over.

This time, as PRNewsWire reported, Storytel is making it sure they are able to tap into a bigger slice of the world audiobook segment by producing the books in at least 10 different languages – Dutch, Korean, Bulgarian, Turkish, Danish, Polish, Swedish, Finnish, Russian and Brazilian Portuguese. The website also claimed the audiobooks will be ready for launch between 2023 and 2024.

Further, the audiobook versions of the Hogwarts Library books will be available exclusively to Storytel subscribers for the first year before it is produced and distributed over the next three years. However, the books will reach Storytel subscribers in each market at different times of the year.

The Hogwarts Library books comprise of three titles – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Quidditch Through the Ages, and The Tales of Beedle the Bard. Each of the titles is written by J. K. Rowling and can be found within the Harry Potter stories themselves. They can be considered as a companion to the Harry Potter series and provides readers the chance to travel to a world of facts and fairy tale.