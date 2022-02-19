Storytel founder Jonas Tellander steps down after seventeen years of service

Storytel founder Jonas Tellander has stepped down as the CEO of the company after being seventeen years at the helm. As Silicon Canals reported, Deputy CEO Ingrid Bojner will be serving as the interim CEO until the Board zeroes in on someone to serve as the Chief Executive. Tellander didn’t give a specific reason for him stepping down except stating that ‘seventeen years of full focus on Storytel has taken its toll.’ Tellander also stated he will continue to be a member of the Board and will have a say in the way the company functions in the days to come.

Tellander said, “Thirteen years ago, I stood in front of the investors in the Swedish public service broadcaster SVT’s adaptation of Dragon’s Den, trying to convince them that Storytel and audiobooks in the mobile phone would be big one day. Today, all my wildest dreams about Storytel have come true. The audiobook has also helped the book industry grow, which makes me extra proud”.

It was in 2006 that Jonas Tellander and Jon Hauksson had started Storytel that has since grown to be a giant in the e-book and audiobook streaming segment. The Stockholm-based company right now plays host to more than 700,000 titles with operations in over 25 marks the world over. It offers content in several languages which includes Swedish, English, Arabic, Danish, and Finnish, to name a few. The company operates under several brands which include Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com.