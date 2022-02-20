Onyx Boox Nova Pro e-reader can run the Halo Infinite and GTA 3

E-Reader devices are meant for only reading e-books or maybe listening to audiobooks as well, right? Well, a Reddit user by the name Achilleswing has proved that wrong as he managed to run the Halo Infinite and the Grand Theft Auto 3 on the Onyx Boox Nova 3 e-reader device. It isn’t that the Boox Nova 3 is ideally suited to run either of the games but the very thought of running the games on the device speaks of ingenuity of a high order.

The device in question comes with a 7.8-inch 1872 x 1404 pixels E-ink Carta display that supports 16-bit grayscale. On the other side of it lies a 1.6 GHz quad-core Cortex-A17 processor that is coupled to a 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 32 GB of native storage. The device runs Android and provides access to the Google Play Store as well. It is the latter quality that has allowed for the installation of the .APK files of the said games from the Play Store, but not before some tweaks to the software onboard.

Unfortunately, the excitement lasts only till the point of managing to do something that none has ever done before. The Boox Nova 3 is never built for playing such games and it shows right from the word go. The E-ink grayscale display makes things look awkward, what with the ghosting and stuttering effect that comes into play.

Achilleswing also managed to run Star Wars: KOTOR on the device though not without the above-mentioned shortcomings. They did offer a solution that includes keeping the contrast/gamma at the highest setting while keeping graphics down. They also recommended using a Bluetooth controller or a Keyboard and Mouse combo as the input device to overcome the deficiencies though to some extent only.

On the whole, the entire thing makes for a nice attempt which may not be of much use in real life but there is still a lot of fun involved in it.