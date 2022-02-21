First Look at the Bigme Carve Color 10.3 Kaleido Plus E-Note

The Bigme Carve Color might be the most exciting new product to come out in 2022. This 10.3 inch digital note taking device and ebook reader is running the latest generation E INK color e-paper technology, Kaleido Plus. You will be able to freehand draw, take notes and edit PDF files. It is running Google Android 11, so it will support a wide range of apps and it supports English. It comes with a free case and stylus and is available from the Good e-Reader Store for $999.

The Bigme Carve Color has a 10.3 inch E INK Carta HD display and is using the color filter array of the E INK Kaleido Plus e-paper technology. The B&W panel has a resolution of 1872×1404 with 227 PPI. The color panel has a resolution of 936×702 and 117 PPI, it will be able to display over 5,000 different color combinations. Bigme has developed accumulated color optimization processing technology to display a wider gamut. There is a front-lit display and color temperature system with 36 LED lights. The Carve Color is made of aluminum alloy CNC technology. It has a white bezel surrounding the e-paper screen, with a black color scheme on the left side, this makes it look like the spine of a book. This device is very slim, it is only 6.3mm thick. The e-paper display is protected by a layer of glass, so it has a flush screen and bezel design.

Bigme is not using a WACOM screen, but is utilizing EMR. They have their own stylus that ships with the device. The pen has 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity, which means the lighter or harder you press, the thicker/thinner the lines will become. Many pens for Wacom screens are battery free, but not the Bigme one. The top of the pen is removable, with a USB port, you can connect up a USB cable to your MAC/PC and charge it. The cap is magnetic, so it is easy to remove. The design of the pen is grey, it has a power button to turn on or off, helps conserve battery life. It also has a back, forward and eraser button on the sides. I think the stylus has a very interesting design.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core A55 1.8GHZ processor, 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It has an SD card, which supports an additional 128GB of storage, so you can really max this thing out. You can charge the device and transfer data via the USB-C OTG port, it also has WIFI, Bluetooth 5.1. You can unlock the Carve with a fingerprint sensor that is on the side of the unit. You will be able to listen to audiobooks, music and podcasts via the twin stereo speakers. If you want quiet listening, you can select any type of Bluetooth compatible earbuds/headphones to listen instead. It is powered by a giant 4,000 mAh battery, which should provide a couple weeks of usage, or longer, depending on the use case.

The Carve Color is running Android 11 as the operating system. There are some preinstalled apps, such as WeChat reading, Jingdong reading and Kindle. You can sideload in your own apps or an alternative app market. It reads a myriad of formats on the stock reading app, such as PDF, EPUB, TXT, FB2, AZW3. Carve can record meetings and organize the recordings into text in real time, with an accuracy rate of over 98%, saving a lot of time and energy in meeting recordings. At the same time, it supports 27 dialects more than 20 international languages ​​in the world, and can be automatically translated.

Bigme is a Chinese brand and this is their targeted market, but they do support English on the device, the retail packaging also shows English on it too. The front of the box is white with a Bigme logo in both English and Chinese. The logo is also on the side of the box. The back of the box lists the tech specs. The entire box feels like very heavy cardstock, but it is contoured and feels like canvas. When you open the main box, it opens like a book and a smaller box is inside. This is where the Carve is and also the USB-C cable, Micro USB cable for charging the pen, quick start guide, pen, case and warranty information. You also get two replacement nibs and a nib removal tool. The case you get with the unit is brown leather and opens and the inside is made of fabric. The device snaps to the internal rail system on the case, so this locks in into place and will not fall out easily.





( Editor in Chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.