The Best AudioBooks to Enjoy on Your Kindle this Year

Since the advent of the Kindle, it was geared towards reading ebooks. This all changed a couple of years ago when the latest generation models shipped with Bluetooth support for wireless headphones. Amazon then added an Audible selection to the Kindle Store, so it is now possible to buy and listen to audiobooks right on the Kindle, instead of relying on smartphone apps. Here are some underrated audiobooks available on the Kindle.

The Marble Queen – Stephanie J. Blake

This heartwarming coming of age story, written for an adult audience, follows Freedom Jane Mckenzie, who doesn’t like gender roles and stereotypes. Freedom is good at everything boys should do like fishing, playingmarbles, and climbing trees but rejects everything that girls should do. She strives to enter a marble competition to show earn the title of Marble Queen but first has to convince her mother to let her enter. However, Freedom’s mother is pregnant, her father drinks too much and her younger brother is a handful. These circumstances teach Freedom that when it comes to relationships, family, and love, there are sometimes no rules.

Aquamarine- Carol Anshaw

If you’re looking for an audiobook that is going to leave you on edge, like dabbling in online slots, then Aquamarine is likely to appeal to you. The novel follows an Olympic swimmer, named Jesse Austin, who is edged out for an Olympic gold medal by an Australian rival. From this point, the author intricately creates three possible paths for the main character that focuses on variations of lost love and lives unlived.

Trophy Life – Lea Geller

Agnes Parsons’ has been living a life where her biggest challenge has been how to fit in both her yoga classes and lunch dates into her day. Her house staff see to her every whim and need which allows her to see to her trophy wife duties which including looking perfect, adoring her senior husband wearing designer clothes. One day her husband disappears and leaves Agnes and their toddler with no money, staff, or home, which forces Agnes to pack her bags and head to a teaching job at a Bronx all-boys boarding school. It is in this unfortunate predicament that Agnes learns how to look after herself and her infant daughter while learning all about the woman she could be.

The Overdue Life of Amy Byler – Kelly Harms

An overworked mother, Amy Byler, is in desperate need of a break so when her husband returns, after abandoning her, and offers to look after her children for the summer holidays, Amy escapes her Rural Pennsylvania life and ventures to New York City. She experiences all the delights of the Big Apple but is then faced with having to lose it all and go back to her former life. Her future is riding on her choice.

These are only four of the hundreds of free and exciting e-books on offer on Kindle this year. Since reading has increased in the last few months, you will likely be able to entertain yourself for hours with the other premium titles on the Kindle store.

