The best Audiobooks you need to listen to right now

Read or listen to new books in normal life, you don’t always have time for that, do you? So choosing a good novel for such an occasion is an important and responsible activity: you don’t want to miss out! Audiobooks are suitable for those who are desperately short of time for reading: you can listen to them in transport, during training, and while doing household chores. They will also appeal to those who are afraid to take up reading heavy volumes: time flies by while listening to an audiobook. Audiobooks are becoming as much a part of the daily routine as a morning jog or a coffee to go. That’s why we have chosen the best-rated audiobooks you need to listen to.

Top Audiobooks Of All Time

There are many excellent audiobooks of the year available for consumption, whether you’re looking for an audiobook experience that feels like a comforting bedtime story or you want to feel like you’re witnessing the greatest campfire story ever told. Here are the top-rated audiobooks of all time, ranging from new stories to retellings of old classics.

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings is regarded as an American masterpiece by many. There aren’t many better ways to experience the work than through Maya Angelou’s narration. In this poetic autobiography, Angelou chronicles her life from the time she and her brother were sent to Arkansas as children all the way through to the moment she gave birth.

Slouching Towards Bethlehem

The narration of one of Joan Didion’s most renowned books comes from none other than Diane Keaton. That should be all that needs to be stated. This collection of Didion’s articles, which was first published in 1968, provides a close-up view of California in the 1960s, 1960s America, and Didion’s distinctive voice.

Born a Crime

This autobiography, which is narrated by Trevor Noah, describes Noah’s childhood in South Africa during the apartheid era and the steps that led him to his current position as one of the country’s most well-known and influential comedians. If you watch the Daily Show every night, you’re probably already familiar with Noah’s innate talent for storytelling, which makes this audiobook an extremely thought-provoking listen.

Night

Night is a significant work of literature today and is the autobiography of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize and Congressional Medal of Honor laureate Elie Wiesel. The book describes Wiesel’s early life in Nazi Germany and illuminates the horrors of Auschwitz, Buchenwald, and the Holocaust.

The Kite Runner

The Kite Runner, which is narrated by the author Khaled Hosseini, is undoubtedly one of the most enduring bestsellers of the 2000s. The Kite Runner is an unforgettable tale of friendship and devotion that is set in Afghanistan during a crucial period of the late 20th century. It follows the complicated relationship between two young boys as their different social classes and life paths put their love to the test.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Most likely, To Kill a Mockingbird is either a novel you were required to read in high school but never finished, or it’s a book you’ve been advised to read your entire life but never got around to. In either case, you must listen to Harper Lee’s monumental audiobook. With Sissy Spacek as your introduction to such well-known literary characters as Scout and Atticus Finch, you can be sure that you’ll get completely engrossed in this stirring story of justice, hatred, and America.

Why Choose Audiobooks

Services, where you can buy books by the piece, can also be very useful, especially if you are not sure if audiobooks will fit into your daily routine. By the way, the best audiobook services offer a small but nice selection of completely free books – use this opportunity to get started with audio literature without any financial risks.

Audiobooks are the same paper books that have been published for decades. But they are read by special actors. Audiobooks are usually an exact copy of a regular book, only in audio format (mp3). The actors who record the book carefully process their voices in order to cut out all the flaws, pauses, and other speech defects, so that you, as a listener, are comfortable and pleasant listening to such recordings.

Usually, at the beginning and at the end of the recording (or at the beginning of a chapter), you can hear the background music. For actors who record audiobooks, there may be a few (each person plays a different role), or 1 person can voice all the characters in the work.

Audiobooks give us the freedom to savor excellent content while going about our daily lives, just like podcasts do. The main advantage of an audiobook is that you can download and listen to it anywhere and anytime.

Conclusion

For audiobook listening, all you need to listen to a book is your phone or player, the Internet, and headphones. More and more people turn to audio listening every day and that is why audiobook growth continues. You can listen to books everywhere, on the way to school or work, on transportation, or on a walk. Listening to a book, time flies faster, and the journey goes more smoothly.

Audiobooks help to develop listening comprehension. This skill is mainly for those who study, it is not always possible to understand what the teacher is talking about in his lecture, and memorizing it is very difficult. Audiobooks will solve this problem. In order to understand what is happening in the book, you need to listen and remember many of the actions of the characters, which helps the development of listening skills.

What a pleasure to listen to the man with the put voice, and the correct accents in the words and not miss anything. Everyone who listens to audiobooks has his own favorite speaker, the book is voiced by those who listened to it more than a dozen times.