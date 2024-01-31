The Launch of Sesame Street Podcast

Image credit: Variety

Sesame Workshop, along with Audible, has recently launched a Sesame Street podcast, Ready, Set, Ride with Elmo, for families and interested audiences. This comes as great news, as each episode is an absolute bundle of joy! As the name suggests, in every episode, Elmo picks a friend on Sesame Street in his Elmobile. As they come along, Elmobile transforms into anything, from a helicopter to a race car, a giant skateboard, or things like a banana peel with wheels. This happens before they whisk off to a themed adventure.

Jennifer Ahearn, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & The410med Entertainment, Sesame Workshop, mentioned the news too. According to her, “If you think you know trains, planes, and automobiles, get ready to explore them in a brand-new way with your favorite Sesame Street friends in Ready, Set, Ride with Elmo. ” She also mentions the excitement of debuting the latest collaboration with Audible.

Ahearn further speaks about how the podcast series is likely to evoke the imagination of children and families “as they strap in for a wondrous, laughter-filled escapade.”

For those who don’t know, Sesame Workshop, originally known as the Children’s Television Workshop, is an American nonprofit organization that’s recognized for various educational children’s programs. It is the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street, which, as per Podcasting Today, teamed up with Audible in 2020 for The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends. There have been multiple seasons for the show: Season two and three.

People who are interested in the show can access it on Audible. There are eight episodes of Ready, Set, Ride with Elmo, each divided into 10-minute episodes for the listeners. Dive into the happy world with Elmo and his Elmobile friends like Abby, Grover, Oscar and more.