StoryGraph is Popularizing Among Readers

Founded by Nadia Odunayo, StoryGraph is a cataloging web platform for books that have taken the industry by storm. It is a competitor of Goodreads and uses a freemium model along with subscription plans, where certain features are available for subscribers. Recently StoryGraph was also among hot topics in X (Twitter) for announcing that they have taken their platform offline to upgrade the servers.

StoryGraph, which initially started off as a side project for book tracking, was founded in 2019. The founder of the app, Odunayo, created the app with one feature that Goodreads did not have and that is private and shareable lists. She also thought that it could be the perfect companion to the popular app Goodreads. However, eventually, with time, Odunayo realized that the app could be way more than that.

As an app, StoryGraph provides detailed data about reading habits, the ability to check the book’s mood or pacing and customizable reading goals for the user. It’s integrated with warnings for triggering content and also comes with no ads or recommendations. StoryGraph’s incredible features have made it increasingly popular among book lovers. Also, the personalized experience and cleaner interface serve as the cherry on the cake.

In fact, its popularity eventually led to a high number of sign-ups, and for that, it was taken offline. On January 2, 2024, StoryGraph posted on their X account.

“Due to an unprecedented number of new signups, we’ve had to take the app offline in order to upgrade our servers. We’re very sorry for the downtime! You’ll be able to backdate your reading progress to maintain your streaks/ January Pages Challenge once we’re back online!”

As of now, StoryGraph is back online for people. They have also apologized for any inconvenience caused during the entire shut-off.