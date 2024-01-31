ByteDance in Book Publishing

Lemon8 in the US, Bytedance, is all set to create a brand-new content application for its overseas market. According to USPTO, Lemon Inc. has requested a trademark for book publishing products and services. The trademark is named as 8TH NOTE PRESS and was reported by Business Insider earlier.

As for the type of products/services that one can expect from the app, 8TH NOTE PRESS includes an app with features to read, download and discuss fiction e-books in the online community. Besides that, people can expect retail bookstore services, audio books, e-book publishing, and many more.

8TH NOTE PRESS’s step to trademark doesn’t necessarily validate their entry into the publishing world, however, looking at the rising trend of BookTok, it seems to be the next step for ByteDance, according to TechCrunch. They have also reached out to the company to comment on the matter.

As for ByteDance, it’s a Chinese internet technology company that’s integrated with a variety of content platforms, including the ones related to educating, inspiring, entertaining and informing people. According to their Wiki page, ByteDance acquired musical.ly in 2017, which eventually merged with TikTok (only available in India) in 2018 for global exposure.

Looking at the immense popularity of BookTok, if ByteDance decides to step into the publishing world, it will be interesting to see how it manages to thrive amidst its competitors. How will it be able to compete against industry leaders like Amazon, who are already serving customers with the best services?

BookTok is a community in the TikTok app that’s dedicated to the world of books, publishing, and literature. It’s where creators review, discuss and mention books of different genres, giving them the lead. Some of the genres that lead BookTok are romance, young adult fiction, and fantasy.