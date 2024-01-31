The Indigo Saga; Misfortune, Disbelief and Hope

There’s a bestselling novel just bagging to be written about Indigo Books. Over the last year, Indigo has dealt with an on slot of bazaar circumstances; from a cybersecurity attack, a constant CEO change-up, massive board member drama, a “hate-motivated” attack on a store front, selling sex toys, to now, a recent announcement regarding laying off employees. This “tale” has some unbelievable plot lines, surprise twists, and intriguing character dialogue, which would make it a page-tuner for sure.

However, this story is about is about real life.

Truth is stranger than Fiction

CEO Merry-Go-Round