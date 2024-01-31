The Indigo Saga; Misfortune, Disbelief and Hope

There’s a bestselling novel just bagging to be written about Indigo Books. Over the last year, Indigo has dealt with an on slot of bazaar circumstances; from a cybersecurity attack, a constant CEO change-up, massive board member drama, a “hate-motivated” attack on a store front, selling sex toys, to now, a recent announcement regarding laying off employees. This “tale” has some unbelievable plot lines, surprise twists, and intriguing character dialogue, which would make it a page-tuner for sure.
However, this story is about is about real life.
Truth is stranger than Fiction
Layoffs
Indigo Books & Music Inc. has just laid off an unspecified number of staff. Indigo spokeswoman Melissa Perri shared a statement with The Canadian Press in early January, “While it is a difficult decision to part ways with valued and talented employees, it is the right decision for our company and all those we serve.” Perri went on to explain that the cuts stem from the company’s strategic plan meant to return the business to profitability.
Indigo has seen several quarters of losses and extensive executive and board changes over the last year.
It should come as no surprise that at the same time, unionized Indigo members have increased their voice, stating, “The retailer has made things increasingly difficult for workers.” Learning that the Chapters store at Kennedy Commons in Scarborough, Ontario will close later this month, employees have picketed on multiple weekends out in the cold.
CEO Merry-Go-Round
This fall, Indigo’s founder, Heather Reismam, came out of retirement to take over from Peter Ruis in order to help steer the company she created back into profitability. Reisman had orchestrated an exit and stepped down as CEO and chairperson of the board of directors in the fall of 2023. However, Ruis, left the company in September 2023, after less than one year in the position, forcing Reisman to return.
Ruis’ abrupt departure came as a surprise. However, it was part of a trend of recent leadership changes for Indigo, for which the company has offered little explanation. Andrea Limbardi, Indigo’s former president with over two-decades at the company has also departed. In total, four board members resigned from Indigo in June 2023, with director Chika Stacy Oriuwa’s citing “mistreatment” and a “loss of confidence in board leadership.”
After all these change ups, retail analyst Bruce Winder told, Global News that, while it’s not clear what conversations are happening behind the scenes at Indigo, the flurry of departures with a lack of explanation, “sends signals that the company is sort of in a bit of a chaotic state right now. They probably are in a little bit of a panic.”
From “hate-crimes” to cyberattcks; the hits keep coming
As reported by The National, in November, Pro-Palestinian protestors vandalized the Indigo store at Bay and Bloor streets in Toronto, splashing it with red paint accusing the CEO of “funding genocide.” This incident was investigated by the Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit, and several individuals, including at least four staff members from York University, were charged with hate-motivated mischief. Reisman and her husband, Gerry Schwartz have shared that they are “passionate advocates for Israel”. In 2005, the couple founded the HESEG Foundation, which provides study scholarships for foreign soldiers who served in the Israel Defense Forces.
Last year, the company was hit with a cyberattack that took down Indigo’s website, stole past and present employee data, including social security numbers. Indigo shared in a statement that they decided to not pay the ransom. According to the Financial Post the company said it would be “inappropriate” to do so.
In addition to all of these set backs, Indigo is struggling to keep up with mega book seller Amazon who has all but dominated the book selling market. Barry Schwartz, CIO with Baskin Wealth, recently shared with BNN Bloomburg, “They’re in trouble Indigo can’t defend itself against Amazon.” He went on to express Indigo doesn’t have that the right business model to compete against the tech giant.
Would you like a coffee, pastry or Sex Toy with that book?
At this point in our “story” one would start to wonder if something sinister is happening. If this was a book, and it was a fiction story at that, readers would now be introduced to the “evil character”, who has who cursed the beloved book-seller. Of course, “A Hero” would also emerge out of the shadows in order to counteract the bad and provide balance.
Or, they could start selling sex toys and see if that helps.
It’s not uncommon for an Indigo shopper to pursue the glossy book titles while sipping a fancy beverage. Over the years many book retailers have branched out to offer items to “pair” with books, such as cozy blankets, scented candles and a selection of teas. One of their more puzzling twists in the Indigo saga, was when they started selling sex toys in the fall of 2023. The hallmark motto for Indigo has always been, “Books Music & More”, and it seems that the idea of “more”, has expanded to well outside of the traditional box.
However, it should be noted that business stunts, such as selling sex toys, can be a great way for to generate interest and media. If the publishers of 50 Shades of Gray ever release a collector’s book-set, Indigo might just have a genius promotional pairing-idea on their hands.
Is the “Indigo Saga” coming to a tragic end? Or can we expect more plot twists?
If this was a novel, it is a fast-paced moving story. Only a few years ago, Indigo boasted revenues over 1B$ (2018). As of Q2 2024, Indigo reported $206.9M in revenue, which was around $30M less than in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023.
If this story was following template of Joseph Campbell’s “Hero’s Journey”, we are right at the Initiation. This is the stage where the hero faces a series of tests, trials, and obstacles to overcome. The hero often fails their initial attempts and in fact, often makes their situation worse and they may be tempted to abandon the quest all together. However, if there is a shift in perception, transformation can occur, and solutions can began to present themselves.
Despite all their recent challenges, Indigo does have a strong history and a lot going for them. Since Reisman founded Indigo in 1996, it successfully expanded across Canada to include 86 superstores (Chapters and Indigo) as well as 123 small format stores, under the name Coles. In addition, the company has been involved with many charitable projects, including Indigo Love of Reading Foundation, which is a program which helps to provide new books and learning materials to high-needs elementary schools across the country.
I have some very fond memories of shopping for books.
I recently lost my mother, and over the last few years as her body shut down, her mind thankfully retained its’ sharpness. She could always escape and find comfort in books. On the days she was out of the house for doctor’s appointments, she’d often smile turn to me, “Do we have time to pop by the book shop?”
Of course we did. And that shop? Indigo Books.
Personally, I’m rooting for Indigo and its’ employees and truly hope there’s an act three to this story. I believe in fair competition and don’t want to see a monopoly by Amazon. If the higher-up’s at Indigo are looking for inspiration on how-to right the ship; I’d suggest asking your knowledgeable front-line workers for their thoughts and to recommend some inspirational books right off your shelves.
If someone does turn this saga into a novel- I would buy it in a heartbeat. I guess we will just have to wait and see whether or not there will be an Indigo around to buy it from.
An avid book reader and proud library card holder, Angela is new to the world of e-Readers. She has a background in education, emergency response, fitness, loves to be in nature, travelling and exploring. With an honours science degree in anthropology, Angela also studied writing after graduation. She has contributed work to The London Free Press, The Gazette, The Londoner, Best Version Media, Lifeliner, and Citymedia.ca.