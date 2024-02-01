First Look at the Veidoo 5.8 inch e-reader

E-readers are increasing in size, making them harder to carry around in your pocket or bag, making them unwieldy to use with one hand. The Veidoo hopes to solve this issue with a 5.8 mini e-reader. What are the major selling points? It runs Android, has full access to the Google Play Store, and has physical page-turn buttons.

The Veidoo Mini features a 5.8-inch E INK Carta HD e-paper screen with a resolution of 648 x 480 with a paltry 139 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. It also lacks a front-light screen, so you won’t be able to use it at night. Underneath the hood is a quad-core CPU with 1GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. An SD card is capable of an additional 64GB of external storage. It has WIFI, Bluetooth, a speaker, and USB-C, is powered by a 1300 mAh battery, and weighs 170g. The operating system is Android 8.1, but it has access to the Play Store.

This appears to be a clone of the Haxmini and Topjoy e603. The overall specs are OK for the $50 price tag, but the resolution, when reading books, is a real downer. Most e-readers have 150 PPI on the lower end and 300 for mid-range devices. 139 PPI is evil; I recommend avoiding this e-reader at all costs. If you feel like some pain in your life, you can buy it from Amazon.



