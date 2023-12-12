Timeless Star Wars Legends novels now in unabridged audiobook form

Get ready for an auditory journey to a galaxy somewhere deep in space as Random House prepares to release unabridged audiobook editions of two classic Star Wars Legends novels, Survivor’s Quest and Outbound Flight, both masterfully penned by Timothy Zahn. Serving as integral parts of Grand Admiral Thrawn’s origin story, these audiobooks are set to captivate Star Wars fans on December 19.

As ComicBook reported, these audiobooks mark a significant moment for Star Wars enthusiasts, forming part of the esteemed Star Wars: The Essential Legends Collection line. What makes this release even more special is that it’s the first time both novels will be available as completely unabridged audiobooks, offering fans an immersive experience that stays true to the original narratives.

Narrated by the seasoned voice of Marc Thompson, who has been lending his talents to Star Wars novels since 2007, including the latest Thrawn trilogies, these audiobooks promise a familiar and captivating experience for fans. Thompson’s narration has become synonymous with the Star Wars universe, making him the perfect guide for these timeless tales.

Survivor’s Quest takes listeners on an adventure with Luke Skywalker and Mara Jade as they uncover the wreckage of the Outbound Flight. The ship’s ill-fated maiden voyage to explore the Unknown Regions becomes a focal point, creating intrigue and curiosity among Star Wars enthusiasts. Originally published in 2004, the novel gained popularity for its exploration of the Outbound Flight’s mysterious journey.

In response to the demand for more insight into the Outbound Flight, a prequel novel titled Outbound Flight was released in 2006. This novel delves into the ill-fated maiden voyage of the titular ship and further explores the role of Grand Admiral Thrawn in the unfolding events. Given Thrawn’s resurgence in popularity, thanks to his live-action debut in Ahsoka, the audiobook edition of Outbound Flight is poised to be a sought-after addition to fans’ collections.

Both audiobooks are scheduled for release on December 19, and eager fans can secure their copies by pre-ordering from the official Random House website. As the force awakens in audiobook form, don’t miss the chance to add these classics to your Star Wars collection and embark on a thrilling auditory adventure with the legendary tales of Timothy Zahn. May the audiobook force be with you!