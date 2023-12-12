Amazon offering unbeatable deals on Manga box sets

Looking for the perfect gift or treating yourself to some holiday indulgence? Amazon has you covered with a treasure trove of manga box sets, and the prices are more tempting than ever. In fact, many of these sets are currently available at their best prices to date, and with an extra 20 percent discount available through a coupon code on the listing page, it’s a manga lover’s dream come true.

These discounted box sets aren’t just a great deal; they make for fantastic gifts that can brighten anyone’s day. Whether you’re a seasoned manga enthusiast or introducing someone to the world of Japanese comics, there’s something for everyone.

One standout choice for manga connoisseurs is the 35th-anniversary edition of Akira. This box set offers over 2,500 pages of sci-fi storytelling, presenting Katsuhiro Otomo’s masterpiece with a more faithful translation, right-to-left lettering, original sound effects, the Akira Club art book, and an exclusive iron-on patch. It’s a collector’s dream and a substantial addition to any manga library.

For those seeking complete adventures, look no further than box sets for Demon Slayer, Tokyo Ghoul, and The Promised Neverland. These collections, as GameSpot stated, cover the entire manga runs, ensuring you get the full narrative experience. If you’re in the mood for something darkly comedic and gruesome, Chainsaw Man is another standout title, although it’s not for the faint of heart.

Also, while the Chainsaw Man may not be suitable for younger readers, you have a family-friendly option in the form of the 20-volume box set of My Hero Academia, priced at an astonishing $79. This beloved series comes in a delightful box set with a uniform trade paperback design and shape, making it a visually pleasing addition to your bookshelf.

Each box set comes with books in a uniform trade paperback design, allowing for easy stacking on your bookshelf. Some sets even include bonus items, such as exclusive double-sided full-color posters, adding an extra layer of delight to the manga-collecting experience.

Here are some of the best manga box set deals:

Chainsaw Man Volume 1-11 — $48 ($100)

Akira: 35th Anniversary box set — $102 (was $220)

My Hero Academia 1-20 — $79 ($180)

Tokyo Ghoul: Complete box set — $90 ($150)

Tokyo Ghoul Re: Complete box set — $76 ($170)

One Piece Volume 1-23 box set — $109 ($245)

One Piece Volume 71-90 box set — $82 ($186)

Demon Slayer: Complete box set — $89 ($200)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Complete box set — $101 ($220)

Attack on Titan: Season 1 Part 1 box set — $25 ($44)

The Promised Neverland: Complete box set — $106 ($180)

Pokemon Adventures Volume 1-7 box set — $36 ($75)

Bakuman: Complete box set — $96 ($160)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1 Part 1 box set — $35 ($78)

Naruto Volume 28-48 box set — $103 ($225)

The Seven Deadly Sins Volume 1-7 box set — $34 ($77)

Whether you’re gifting these sets or expanding your manga collection, Amazon’s unbeatable prices and additional discounts make this the perfect time to dive into the captivating worlds of Japanese comics. Happy reading!